Mayor Greg Campbell does not accept Conduct Tribunal ruling

Mayor of Cloncurry Greg Campbell said he did not accept a decision against him by the Queensland Council Conduct Tribunal and was considering available avenues to appeal with his legal team. The tribunal had found him guilty of misconduct after he failed to declare a personal interest when Cloncurry Shire Council awarded contracts worth more than one million dollars in 2019. However Cr Campbell now says he never acted with any intention to obtain any benefit personally for himself or his business through his role on Council. "I am a devoted Mayor and a proud local of Cloncurry. The Cloncurry community is very important to me - this is where I was raised, and I know most members of the community personally," Cr Campbell said. "In its decision, the tribunal agreed with my assessment that I did not have an interest by not sustaining one of the allegations." READ ALSO: New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February Higher chance of rain in the North West this week Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa Another 56 COVID cases in NW Qld Doctor ready for Mount Isa internship The matter arose from a special council meeting on 9 August 2019 when a 2019 Flood Damage Road Restoration Tender Report considered whether to award a number of road restoration contracts to certain companies including KJW Contracting with an estimated value of over a million dollars. The tribunal said Cr Campbell had a personal interest in the matter as a partner in the Cairo Pastoral Company which was engaged by KJW Contracting in 2015 It said Cr Campbell's personal interest in the matter "gave rise to a real conflict of interest or perceived conflict of interest due to the relationship" and he did not inform the meeting of his personal interest in the matter. However Cr Campbell said he had always been open and transparent about his personal interests and they are all available on the council's website. "Given the small township of Cloncurry, it was likely I would have some connection to nearly everyone. Unfortunately, this decision was made on very technical points of the law and I do not agree with the decision made," he said. "I received no benefit by not making the relevant declaration during the meeting in question and there was no detriment suffered by the Cloncurry community by my participation in the vote. I consider that it was a waste of taxpayer funds to progress the matter. "I think that it is important that the public are aware that my family and I have been subjected to politically motivated, vindictive complaints against me to the Office of the Independent Assessor for 5 years now - none of which have been previously substantiated," he said. "I feel I have been targeted for retribution and am disappointed the OIA process has been allowed to be used for these personal vendettas " "I will continue to stand by my record at council. And thank everyone that has offered their support." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

