Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tiffany brings rain to North West

More showers are expected in the North West on Wednesday after good falls overnight. In the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 19), rain from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tiffany hit the North West, with more showers expected throughout the day. The Bureau of Meteorology forecast isolated showers from Tuesday through to Friday, as the trough moved across inland Australia. Mount Isa recorded 15mm within the 24 hours to Wednesday 9am, while just to the north May Downs recorded 47mm. Further east, Lake Julius recorded 8.8mm, Cloncurry recorded 5.4mm, Julia Creek 3.2mm, Richmond 1.8mm and Hughenden 8.8mm. In the Gulf country, Normanton received 22mm and Burketown 4mm. READ ALSO: New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February Higher chance of rain in the North West this week Beloved dog 'BB' reunited with family after Mount Isa road crash Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID More rain is predicted today, with a 70 percent chance of showers only reaching a top of 38 degrees. Thursday's chance of rain has increased to 80 per cent of up to 15mm and reaching a top temperature of 33 degrees. Friday's chance of rain has also increased to 80 percent of up to 15mm and a top of 32 degrees. Saturday has a possible chance of showers (60 per cent) of up to 2mm and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees. Sunday also has a possible chance of rain (60 per cent) of up to 4mm and a top of 33 degrees. Looking ahead to next week and there is an early forecast that rain should continue with Monday forecasting 70 per cent chance of up to 15mm and Tuesday forecasting up to 25mm. Lake Moondarra is sitting at 46.7 per cent and Lake Julius at 93.4 per cent. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

