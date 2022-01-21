Mount Is Zonta Club postpone International Women's day dinner
The Zonta Club of Mount Isa has postponed its International Women's Day dinner to later in the year.
The event which features the popular women of achievement awards normally take place in March but COVID has forced a delay.
Zonta Club of Mount Isa treasurer Sue Wicks said that given the rising number of COVID19 cases in the region, the club has decided that it would be in the best interests of our community to postpone the event.
"We plan to reschedule the event, in its current format, to early September 2022," Ms Wicks said.
"Our 'IWD22 Take II' will enable us to still provide opportunities for Woman of Achievement and Young Woman of Achievement Awards for the year; while also bringing a motivational and inspirational guest speaker to the Isa."
READ ALSO:
Ms Wicks said said they would plans in the near future.
"We look forward to your continued support and hope to be able to bring a successful IWD event to Isa this year, albeit six months later than originally planned," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au