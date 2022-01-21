Mount Is Zonta Club postpone International Women's day dinner

news, local-news,

The Zonta Club of Mount Isa has postponed its International Women's Day dinner to later in the year. The event which features the popular women of achievement awards normally take place in March but COVID has forced a delay. Zonta Club of Mount Isa treasurer Sue Wicks said that given the rising number of COVID19 cases in the region, the club has decided that it would be in the best interests of our community to postpone the event. "We plan to reschedule the event, in its current format, to early September 2022," Ms Wicks said. "Our 'IWD22 Take II' will enable us to still provide opportunities for Woman of Achievement and Young Woman of Achievement Awards for the year; while also bringing a motivational and inspirational guest speaker to the Isa." READ ALSO: New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa Another 56 COVID cases in NW Qld Doctor ready for Mount Isa internship Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict Ms Wicks said said they would plans in the near future. "We look forward to your continued support and hope to be able to bring a successful IWD event to Isa this year, albeit six months later than originally planned," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/7eaebf82-acad-4294-aba2-08ed95b33eda.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg