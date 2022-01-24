news, local-news,

After being hit for the COVID duck in 2021, the ever-popular Goldfield Ashes cricket competition was back with a vengeance over the weekend. Just over 200 teams booked Charters Towers out for what's billed as the largest event of its type in the southern hemisphere. While organiser Kerri Forno said that was down on the 245 teams they last hosted, they were extremely happy with the turn-out from around the state. READ ALSO: New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa Another 56 COVID cases in NW Qld Doctor ready for Mount Isa internship Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict In 2020, the last time the amateur cricket carnival was staged, rain closed the Flinders Highway between Hughenden and Charters Towers, and players in the Towers offered welcome relief. Keep and eye out for results as they come in. FLASHBACK: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/88uitQDCBZnXA8enwGJ5Zd/d2108e28-cacc-4691-8489-75249a8a5288.jpg/r10_76_3789_2211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg