Winton postpones Way Out West festival for 2022

Winton's Way Out West festival has been postponed for 2022 due to COVID. Event organisers and Winton Shire Council say they "have made the very difficult decision" to postpone the event to the start of 2023. First held in 2018 it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID but did take place last year. This year's event was scheduled at the beginning of the school holidays from April 1-3 but has been cancelled due to the concerns of bringing a large crowd to Winton and the worsening COVID-19 situation in Queensland. Winton Shire Council had engaged Professional Bull Riders Australia to deliver the reimagined event in 2022. However the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the change of the Tamworth Country Music Festival to that time of year meant the dates would be challenging. Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett said the postponement was the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved. "We are disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel the festival this year, it is a major event in our region and state, and an important economic driver for the community," Cr Baskett said. "The health and safety of our community and wider region comes first, and we don't wish to hold an event where that could be at risk. We will now focus on 2023 when we will be back - bigger and better". The festival goal was to bring people to Winton during the tourist "shoulder" season to boost the local economy however in collaboration with PBR's Monster Energy Tour, Winton was unable to find a suitable date for rescheduling in 2022. Glen Young, General Manager of PBR Australia said the event business had been difficult to navigate over the past couple of years. "Just when we had hoped that 2022 was the year with more stability, here we are having to adapt and make changes in January," he said. READ ALSO: Wait goes on for Rapid Antigen Tests Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Another 75 cases of COVID in the North West Mount Isa man on serious DV charges Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

