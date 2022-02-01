Another 30 cases of COVID in North West Qld

news, local-news,

There have been another 30 cases of COVID cases overnight in North West Qld. It follows 64 cases on Monday, January 31. There are now a total of 1020 cases in the North West with no deaths recorded so far. Queensland recorded 13 virus deaths and 8580 new cases on Monday while premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed the state's back-to-school plan. The Premier said with the new term to begin on February 7, masks will be mandatory for high school students and "strongly encouraged" from year 3 upwards. READ ALSO: Mount Isa Mines ready for May rebricking QRL recognise Cloncurry rugby league Australia Day award winners Killer dog disease now in Mount Isa Inquiry passes the buck on Sunday trading in Mount Isa Sign On Expo delayed to February 19 "Teachers can remove their masks to teach and students can remove them when seated," Ms Palaszczuk said on Sunday. "We want our schools to be a safe place ... I want parents to have confidence and I want to make sure that the children know exactly what they need to (do) going back as well." Rapid tests will be available in all Queensland schools and given to the parents of children who develop symptoms in class to take at home. Likewise, teachers who develop symptoms on site will be able to collect a rapid test from the school. Those who develop symptoms at home will have priority access to RATs at Queensland Health clinics. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

