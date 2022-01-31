Another 64 cases of COVID in North West Queensland

news, local-news,

There were another 64 cases of COVID recorded in the North West in the most recent 24 hour period. It is slightly down on the 75 cases recorded in the previous 24 hours and they were among the 8580 new cases recorded in Queensland. There were 13 deaths in Queensland among the 87 deaths recorded on the day. As at 7pm on January 27, the total COVID-19 cases in the North West Hospital and Health Service is 894. COVID-19 positive cases continue to increase in North West communities in line with other areas of Queensland. Keep yourself and others safe by continuing to wear face masks, ensuring social distancing, and being diligent with hand hygiene and washing. READ ALSO: Wait goes on for Rapid Antigen Tests Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Winton Way Out West postponed for 2022 Mount Isa man on serious DV charges There is currently good availability of COVID-19 vaccines available across the North West. Those aged 5 to 11 years are encouraged to commence your vaccination cycle before the recommencement of school in 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c9af1973-1698-413b-9daa-7372e354caba.jpg/r2_37_798_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg