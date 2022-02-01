Mount Isa's Sign-On Expo is on at the Civic Centre Feb 19

news, local-news,

Locals sporting groups and organisations are expected to boost member numbers and awareness of their events and activities at the annual Mount Isa Sign-On Expo this month. Organised by Mount Isa City Council, the expo will be held from 9am to 1pm on Saturday February 19, at the Mount Isa Civic Centre - note the change of date, delayed two weeks from February 5. Mount Isa City Council Sports and Recreation portfolio Councillor Peta MacRae said the Sign On Expo provided a great spot for new people in town to see what was available to do. "The Sign-On Expo is usually a great event that we have at the start of each year, so that people new to town can see the great offerings of our community," Cr MacRae said. "There is also the chance of parents to sign up their kids to multiple sports at the one time. "During the last few years, I think all sport and community groups have taken a bit of hit, so they'll be looking to boost registrations this year." READ ALSO: Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Winton Way Out West postponed for 2022 Mount Isa man on serious DV charges Another 64 cases of COVID in the North West Cr MacRae said due to COVID-19 regulations the venue was among other things had been changed. "The event will not be held at Buchanan Park this year, instead at the Civic Centre. Due to COVID-19 there were some legalities around who could attend at Buchanan Park, so it has been moved to the Civic Centre so all can attend," she said. "Also unfortunately due to COVID-19 we are unable to make this as large as what it would usually be, however Council is developing an online portal for community and sporting groups so locals can access all information there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/705532b9-d869-4118-a840-ad6150df0e64.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg