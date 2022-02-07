Qld Police will not patrol border to enforce NT Biosecurity Zone

news, local-news,

Western Queensland police will not specifically post staff on the border to enforce biosecurity zones in Northern Territory, the top local officer has confirmed. The federal government implemented new restrictions on February 2, following a rise in COVID-19 cases across the territory and seeding into remote communities. Though travel will be restricted in and out of Biosecurity Zones, including the Roper Gulf area which borders Queensland, police on our side of the border won't be manning checkpoints at Camooweal, Birdsville and other border posts like they did earlier in the pandemic. Mount Isa Police District officer Superintendent Rhys Newton said Queensland police have dedicated significant resources to COVID19 response operations over the last two years but their response no longer involves fixed post operation on the Northern Territory or South Australian State borders. "We have changed to a risk approach to people entering into Queensland from those states where random and targeted intercepts of vehicles include COVID19 compliance inquiries," Superintendent Newton said. READ ALSO: Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins national rodeo title Another 39 cases of COVID in the North West Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday "We continue to work closely with Government Agencies and Local Government to provide the safest outcomes for the people of western Queensland including our first nations communities. "These continuing operations include mask and Business compliance inspections, calls for service to non-vaccinated related jobs, responding to community outbreak in support of Queensland Health and coordination of resources through the Disaster Management framework." Superintendent Newton said Queensland Police was constantly monitoring the broader COVID19 environment and kept a flexible approach when circumstances or medical advice dictate. "Mount Isa District Police encourage all eligible residents of Western Queensland to get their jab. Already 36% of 5 to 11 year-olds have had their first dose, Especially important with the our kids returning to school," he said. "If you are eligible, get the jab - It is available and it is free." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

