Jason Howard's well deserved Mount Isa senior sportsperson award

One of the hardest earned awards at Mount Isa's Australia Day awards celebration was the seniors sports award. That award on the day went to Jason Howard who has volunteered for seven years as president of Football Mount Isa. The award nomination said Jason had played soccer since he was a child in Mount Isa and has never missed a season. "Ensuring players young and old have a great introduction to football, Jason dedicates most of his spare time and precious family time to the maintenance, growth and development of football in our region," the nomination said. Jason Howard said he didn't spend the time in the sport he does for accolades. "It was an honour to receive the award," Jason said. "I only do it for the love of the sport and to try and keep soccer in Mount Isa one of the biggest played sports." READ ALSO: Another 27 cases of COVID in the North West Tickets go on sale for Birdsville April meeting New National Park to be created north of Hughenden Merlin Manners to be farewelled on Wednesday Ruth Chaplain's art pops up in Brisbane show Three drivers of same car all nabbed for drink driving "There are plenty of juniors coming through to bear him out. "I think last year our mini league, our three to five year olds we had 70 players and on top of that we had 800 registered players last year." Jason has been a stalwart for the sport often seen after hours in his own time doing maintenance or mowing the grounds but he says it hasn't been a one man show. "My treasurer Robyn Newman has helped me out a lot over the last seven years," he said. "She's kept me on track and made sure I didn't overspend on things." But someone is going to have to step up to fill Jason's shoes as he is leaving town later this year. "I'm leaving in July to go to Rockhampton," he said. "A lot of things have changed with soccer in Queensland and hopefully Football Queensland will drive a lot of it but they'll still need feet on the ground to do the hard work."

