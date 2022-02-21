Community Quest entrant Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House

news, local-news,

Having supported from the sidelines for many years, Tammy James has joined the 2022 Community Quest raising funds for Mount Isa Cancer House. The mother of three and CEO of ADG Group, Ms James has lived in Mount Isa for 25 years and has enjoyed supporting the Isa Rodeo throughout the years. Ms James said she had supported the Isa Rodeo from the sidelines and volunteered for previous Queen Quest entrants. "I have supported quest entrants through donations and volunteering, but I thought it was time to take on the quest myself," she said. "The decision to join the quest started as a discussion on a girls weekend away. When we got back to town we realised they were advertising for entrants. "I have a really good team behind me who are all strong and passionate about the rodeo and my charity." Ms James said choosing to fundraise for the Mount Isa Cancer House was an easy choice. "There isn't one person in my team of supporters who's life hasn't been touched by cancer, so it was an easy choice. It was the one charity we came up with and everyone agreed on it straight away," she said. "If I didn't enter the quest it would have been raising funds through something else. However the quest provides a great platform to raise funds and awareness for a local charity." READ ALSO: The 2022 Community Quest is the first quest in two years, after the Isa Rodeo committee decided to cancel the former Queen Quests due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations. Ms James said COVID-19 was continuing to have an impact on the quest and what fundraising events could be held. "At the start we had all these plans about what events we wanted to do but COVID-19 restrictions changed that," she said. "We've had to think outside the box. COVID-19 has definitely had an impact on the types of events that we are planning. We've had to think of things like social distancing and mandates which have made it difficult. "I currently have a raffle going that will be drawn at the end of March. There are only 300 tickets sold and the winner gets $10,000 cash. I have a few other events in the pipeline as well." Ms James said she was looking forward to the buzz of rodeo week. "I love attending the rodeo. I don't compete but I like to watch the events," she said. "I like the hustle that rodeo brings to town and the people here are great and very supportive of the community and quest entrants."

