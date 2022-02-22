Two more boys charged with Mount Isa hospital car vandalism

news, local-news,

Two further boys have been charged over the damage of multiple vehicles inside the secured parking lot at the Mount Isa Hospital on Ian St, on Sunday, February 13. A third Mount Isa youth had already been charged after numerous cars were vandalised at the Mount Isa Hospital carpark earlier this month. Now a 15-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with six counts of attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and one count of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. A 14-year-old Pioneer boy has also been charged with six counts of attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence. He received court bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. One of the boys has been further charged with the alleged burglary and subsequent theft of a motor vehicle on Mornington Island on November 23.

