Fortieth Stockman's Challenge in 2023 will host national finals

The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Cloncurry's famous Stockman's Challenge. Not only is it the 40th anniversary challenge of one of the biggest events of the year in the region but the venue has now been announced to simultaneously host the 2023 national finals. The Australian Campdraft Association made the announcement on Thursday offering their congratulations to the Cloncurry event on successfully named the host committee for the 2023 ACA National Finals, "We look forward to working with your 2023 committee to run another successful national finals and are excited to see what elements Cloncurry can bring to this great event," the ACA said in a social media post. The Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft committee said they were proud to be given the honour to host the 2023 finals to coincide with their 40th anniversary. READ ALSO: Georgetown to lose its last bank branch in May Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Indigenous groups hold fears after art fraudster jailed Tammy James raises funds for Cancer House More arrests on hospital carpark vandalism "We're thrilled to be given this opportunity to showcase our special little corner of Queensland," the committee said. This year's event will be held during the week of July 12-17 and while the 2023 dates have not yet been finalised, it is likely to be around the same time. Southern Queensland rider Jon Templeton took out his third Stockman's Challenge in 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/8ac6a954-c31d-402a-b09d-993be7a58208.jpg/r0_0_959_542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg