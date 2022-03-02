news, local-news,

The Northern Territory is mourning the loss of crocodile wrangler Chris 'Willow' Wilson killed in a chopper crash in West Arnhem Land on Monday. Featuring on the popular television series, Outback Wrangler, Chris is being remembered as a legend and loving husband and father, while his 28-year-old colleague is fighting for his life in Royal Darwin Hospital. Northern Territory police were advised of the crash shortly before 11am and dispatched the nearest officers at Goulburn Island to attend the location on King River, several hours away by boat. CareFlight also dispatched a rescue helicopter, and the Australian Rescue Coordination Centre, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and NT WorkSafe were also advised. Chris was a longtime friend and colleague of crocodile wrangler Matt Wright, and appeared on National Geographic's Outback Wrangler for more than 10 years. The program is seen in 130 countries. The company that produces Outback Wrangler, The Fordham Company, issued a statement on Tuesday March 1 about the incident. "Matt Wright, his family and team are absolutely devastated by the tragic accident yesterday in Arnhem Land," the statement from The Fordham Company said. "[They] are heartbroken by the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris 'Willow' Wilson. "Our love and thoughts are with Chris's wife Danielle and two little boys Ted and Austin. "Matt Wright and his team are assisting authorities with their investigations as to what caused this awful incident." An investigation into the crash is underway.

