Mount Isa Mines planned burns start Monday

Mount Isa Mines says it's planning to carry out prescribed burns in the areas to the north and north-west of Mount Isa during the week commencing Monday (March 7). The fuel reduction program aims to reduce the size, impact and intensity of any future bushfires to the local community and environment, while maintaining ecological function and habitats. The prescribed burns will focus on areas adjacent to George Fisher Mine on the eastern side of the Barkly highway, areas surrounding Lake Moondarra and north of May Downs Road between GFM Haul Rd and Mount Isa Water Board. No burns are planned within the mine operational areas. People will notice smoke, and anyone with a respiratory illness is urged to avoid these areas. The burns will be undertaken in strict accordance with our safety protocols and won't go ahead unless weather conditions are favourable at the time of the planned activities. For anyone requiring further information, call Mount Isa Mines on 1800 982 982.

