Woolies introduces product limits at North Queensland stores

Woolworths has introduced product limits at North Queensland stores including Mount Isa. Woolworths said it has been forced to introduce purchase limits on a range of categories in regions of Queensland whose supply lines have been impacted by road and rail closures. The move follows several days of heavy rainfall and flooding, which has caused extensive road closures in parts of Queensland while the Rocklea markets in Brisbane has also been flooded. A freight train derailment at Traveston near Gympie has compounded the supply challenge affecting the volume of freight moving around the state. Woolworths General Manager for Queensland, Danny Baldwin said the loss of key transport links because of flooding would impact on product availability in different parts of Queensland. READ ALSO: Cloncurry nurse retires after three decades Hot and sunny week ahead for the north west Mount Isa hosts council watchdog hearing this week Man dies after falling from ute tray at Burketown The story of the cities on the Mount Isa Lookout signpost "We've placed temporary purchase limits on selected categories in affected stores to help ensure more customers have access to food and essentials while we work through this period of disruption," Mr Baldwin said. "We have transport contingency plans in place and will do everything we can to safely get stock into our stores via alternative road routes. "We encourage customers to be mindful of others in the community and only buy what they need. We thank customers for their patience and understanding." From Tuesday, Woolworths has introduced the following purchase limits on the products listed below in-store and online. Two pack limit One pack limit Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/476bd85c-7d1b-4f28-b113-1adc00d70b77.jpg/r1_0_562_317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg