Sunny hot weather to continue to weekend

Apparently it's autumn but the weather gods don't seem to have noticed, at least not in North West Queensland. The unseasonably very high temperatures will continue for at least another week with temperatures predicted into the 40s for Mount Isa's St Paddy's Day race weekend. The Bureau of Meterology said severe to extreme heatwave conditions are expected to continue across northern and central Queensland over the coming days, easing towards the end of the week. In Mount Isa that means hot and sunny weather continues through the week with maximum temperatures rising a degree each day starting with 37 (Tuesday), then 38 (Wednesday) 39 (Thursday) 40 (Friday), 41 (Saturday) before "cooling" to a mere 39 on Sunday. And while major flood warnings remain in place across the state there is zero rain forecast for our region. There is a small chance of rain in the Gulf region but Normanton has seen just 1.4mm for the month so far. Lake Moondarra is a worrying 52.8pc full with only a few more weeks of the supposed wet season remaining while Lake Julius is at 98.0pc.

