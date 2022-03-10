Council leaders gather in Charleville for Western Qld Alliance meeting

news, local-news,

Over 200 delegates from all 22 Western Queensland councils are joining senior government representatives in Charleville this week for the 2022 Western Queensland Alliance of Councils Assembly. The meeting taking place from March 9-11 is one of the biggest local government meetings ever in Western Queensland. Host mayor of the Murweh Shire Shaun Radnedge said the meeting was a testament to the value of the WQAC for the 22 councils and the federal and state governments and other stakeholders wanting to engage with those councils. "The program entitled 'Out West, Where the Stars are Brightest' brings federal ministers and senators and shadow ministers to Charleville ahead of the Federal election due by May," Cr Radnedge said. "They have been called upon to respond to the WQAC 2022 Federal Election Campaign 'Invest in the West, It Pays Dividends' setting out the projects, policy and program priorities that support our communities." The Assembly will be opened by Queensland Deputy Premier Stephen Miles and the two-day program will delve into the big issues for Western Queensland - housing, digital connectivity, disaster management and resilience, climate change, aged care, business attraction and investment, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has also attracted a sell-out 30 sponsors and exhibitors who will feature in the Trade Marquee showcasing the latest on offer in support of the day-to-day operations of our councils The Alliance was formed in 2020 bringing together 22 councils from the Gulf of Carpentaria to the New South Wales border, generating $9.35 billion of the State's Gross Product from 1.3 per cent of the Queensland's population. This contribution, coming from the resources, agricultural, fishing and tourism sectors, is 2.2 times per capita above the Queensland average, demonstrating the value of the Western Queensland regions to the State and national economies.

