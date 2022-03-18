Likely job losses lie ahead at Glencore Mount Isa operations

news, local-news,

Glencore North Queensland Metals won't deny that potential redundancies lie ahead at its Mount Isa operations. The North West Star asked Glencore if it was planning any large-scale redundancies and received a response from a spokesperson that "Mount Isa Mines can confirm that we are making workforce changes at our Mount Isa Copper Operations and support services areas." "We continuously review our operations and have identified the need to make changes to put the business in the best position and ensure our sustainability for the longer-term future," the spokesperson said. "We are mindful that change can create uncertainty but are urging our workforce to stay focused on safety as their number one priority. "We are committed to treating our people with dignity and respect as we carry out this process." Glencore did not give any indication how large the job losses would be. Glencore Queensland Metals covers George Fisher Mine, Lady Loretta Mine, Mount Isa Copper Operations, and Townsville refinery operations with a workforce of 2700 people according to its 2020 Corporate Profile. Since then Glencore sold its Ernest Henry Cloncurry operation to Evolution Mining for one billion dollars at the start of the year. As a result Glencore's own sourced Australian copper production of 85,300 tonnes in 2021 was 10,100 tonnes (11%) lower than 2020. ALSO IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/c19ef787-528d-4fb9-85d0-c4822eaf3e33.jpg/r2_212_1414_1010_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg