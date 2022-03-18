Walk Ride Run provides palliative care bed for Cloncurry Hospital

news, local-news,

Two incredibly determined women walked 120km across the north west last year and now their hard work is bearing fruit. Liz Debney and Rowena Murphy were behind the Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care initiative in 2021 when they led a group of walkers and riders through the hills from Cloncurry to Mount Isa The eight day adventure raised funds purchase cuddle beds for the hospitals in Cloncurry and Mount Isa. Cuddle beds are expandable bariatric beds designed to allow partners and family members to be close to palliative care patients. With funds raised Walk Ride Run Two beds have been purchased for Mount Isa hospital and one for Cloncurry hospital. Cloncurry hospital has now taken delivery of their bed and Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care organisers, Rowena Murphy and Liz Debney, visited the hospital to see the bed for themselves. ALSO IN THE NEWS: Liz said they were thrilled to see the bed in the hospital. "We hope that it brings some comfort to families with a loved one in palliative care," she said. Starting at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre on Saturday, July 3 2021, the walkers and riders they travelled 160km over eight days following tracks, creek beds, power lines and cattle pads with small sections of the highway. The weary but elated group arrived at Pamela St Hill, Mount Isa on Saturday afternoon July 10 and there were great cheers at the Mount Isa Campdraft that evening as they entered the arena. Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care won the community event of the year award at the Mount Isa Australia Day awards this year.

