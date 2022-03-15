Bob Katter calls again for Mount Isa army base

news, local-news,

Kennedy MP Bob Katter has renewed his call for a thousand troops to be stationed at a new army base in Mount Isa. Mr Katter first made the call two years ago in response to the 2020 Strategic Defence Update which revealed north Queensland will receive only 10 per cent of the $31 billion allocated to defence facilities over the next ten years. Now he has repeated the call following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the federal government's latest announcement it wanted to increase the size of Australia's armed forces. Mr Katter, who has sent a letter to Defence Minister Peter Dutton, said Australians will not believe the Federal Government intends to expand the Army unless it takes definitive action such as building a new base in northern Australia. "There needs to be a full battalion of at least one thousand men stationed in Mount Isa," he said. "We also need tanks and armoured personnel carriers equipped with rocket and missile capacity. "It's a city with the appropriate infrastructure and the housing can be built at virtually no cost at all, with cavity block construction. The cost will be negligible." The Far North Queensland 51st Regiment D Company 51 is currently based at the Mount Isa Ryan Rd depot though a company typically has 100 to 250 soldiers. Mount Isa mayor Danielle Slade told the ABC she supported the proposal saying it would stimulate the regional economy. "We'd have people moving to Mount Isa, maybe bringing their kids into our schools," Cr Slade said. READ ALSO: Fashions on the field at Mount Isa Races turns heads New owners AIC have big plans for Eloise copper mine What NW Councils discussed in February Mount Isa Irish Club to open new one million dollar playground Three ladies vie for Rodeo Community Quest Mr Katter said Australia's north needed dramatic population expansion. "If you put one-thousand soldiers in Mount Isa, the population of the town will grow to 40,000 people," he said. "If the Federal Government uses the defence head of power under the Constitution to put irrigation in Cloncurry, Hughenden, Julia Creek and Richmond, you will have hundreds of thousands of people living in the north west. Mr Katter said the Federal Government must also move on training every 14-year-old boy, and girl if they want to, on how to use a rifle through the cadets. "Ukraine is holding back the Russian army with guerrilla warfare," he said, "If we train our young people and give them a rifle, then Australia will also have a guerrilla army ready to defend our country." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-agfeed/2057954.jpg/r2_16_1021_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg