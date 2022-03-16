Council pushes back on mining memorial committee criticism

news, local-news,

Mount Isa City Council has pushed back after some pointed criticism from the Mine Workers Memorial Advisory Committee. The advisory committee was set up in October last year to provide advice and feedback to Council on the proposed Miners Memorial for Mount Isa's centenary year celebrations in 2023. At Mount Isa City Council's March meeting on Wednesday, March 16 the minutes of the advisory committee meeting were presented which including a number of recommendations and criticism of council. The committee said they were disappointed they were not consulted in Council's engagement of CA Architects for the Miners Memorial project and they believed Council would instead present them a shortlist for recommendation. The minutes said many committee members travelled to Mount Isa at their own expense and the architects should have been at the meeting so they could address the committee. The minutes also discussed site locations for the memorial, among them George McCoy Park, Civic Centre lawns and Outback at Isa. It said Frank Aston Centre, which was the original proposal from committee member John Moran, was not considered because "the integrity of the site has come into question". ALSO IN THE NEWS: Mr Moran proposed a motion which was carried that Frank Aston hill site be considered "with the view that any integrity issues has the potential to be resolved as part of the development. The advisory committee meeting also recommended terms of reference be adopted, the memorial be known as the Mine Workers Memorial and dedicated to all Mount Isa and Hilton miners who died at work back to 1929, that Council facilitate an application to the Resource Community Infrastructure Fund. However when the minutes were presented to Council, Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said they did not align with other sub-committees and said the recommendations needed to be discussed by a separate council report before being agreed to. Cr Kim Coghlan proposed a motion for the advisory council minutes be accepted but none of the recommendations be agreed to, and the motion was seconded by Cr Barwick. The motion was passed unanimously. A following motion into the minutes of the 100 year celebrations advisory committee was passed without change as it did not contain any direct recommendations to council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/1b185949-840f-468d-ae47-ffb3a7b81fea.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg