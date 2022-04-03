The North West Star
Man charged with grievous bodily harm on Gulf prawn trawler

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 3 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 8:56pm
Police have charged a 27-year-old Cairns man with grievous bodily harm following an alleged stabbing on board a prawn trawler in the Gulf of Carpentaria on the weekend.

