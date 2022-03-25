The North West Star
North West Hospital and Health Services gets new board

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated March 25 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:04am
Charyl Vardon is the new chair of the NWHHS.

The Queensland government has appointed a new North West Hospital and Health Service Board nine months after it controversially sacked the old board.

