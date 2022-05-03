The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Mount Isa City Council endorses Frank Ashton Hill for Mine Workers Memorial

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 3 2022 - 7:08am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council has endorsed Frank Aston Hill as the favourable site for the Mine Workers Memorial.

Mount Isa City Council has named Frank Ashton Hill the most favourable site for the Mine Workers Memorial in a Council meeting last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.