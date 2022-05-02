The North West Star
Over 800 temporary election jobs available across Kennedy

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 2 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
Over 800 temporary election jobs available across Kennedy

The Australian Electoral Commission is looking for temporary election workers across Queensland to help deliver the federal election to be held on Saturday 21 May.

Local News

