Boxers represent Mount Isa in Townsville

Derrick's Boxing Club had five boxers travel from Mount Isa to Townsville for the North Queensland Games over the weekend.
Darcy Masters, Katelyn Hankin, Sunny Raitava, Dion Riley and Junior Cadman took to the ring with mixed results.
Advertisement
Derrick's Boxing coach Jamie Masters said after diverting around the floods and driving 16 hours, Junior was first up in his first ever bout.
"It was an exhibition with a lad from 'Do It Boxing' in Cairns. It was a great first fight learning how to channel his nerves and attain great experience," Mr Masters said.
Next up was Darcy Masters fighting for the North Queensland Title against another experienced boxer, Jacob Parsons from Townsville.
"Darcy come out fast and put an eight count on his opponent and set the pace coming through with the win," Mr Masters said.
Next was Dion Riley having an exhibition bout with more experienced boxer, Kolby Masters, from Gladstone.
"Both boys put on an excellent display of amateur boxing and had the crowd cheering for both," Mr Masters said.
The last fight for the Derricks boxing team was Katelyn Hankin also fighting for the North Queensland Title.
"Katelyn showed her skills and determination and come away with the win," Mr Masters said
"Overall it was a great weekend for our club making memories and gaining more experience fighting at a high level after training hard for three months."
Sunny Raitava went over to Townsville but unfortunately didn't get a match up, but he helped coach the boxers on the day.
With Darcy and Dion impressing the coach, the boxer's next aim is to compete at the state titles at the end of the month.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.