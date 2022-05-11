Telecommunications boost for Kennedy's regional and remote communities

Doomadgee - Kennedy ($957,200): The project will deploy a new Telstra macro cell base station to provide new coverage to the Aboriginal township of Doomadgee.



Julia Creek - Kennedy ($4,183,082): The project will upgrade the nbn™ service technology in the town of Julia Creek from nbn™ Sky Muster Satellite to nbn™ Fibre to the Premises.

Boulia - Kennedy ($2,959,562): The project will upgrade the nbn™ service technology in the town of Boulia from nbn™ Sky Muster Satellite to nbn™ Fibre to the Premises.

Richmond Croydon Road - Kennedy ($459,600):T he project will deploy a high-speed fixed wireless broadband network, backhaul, public Wi-Fi and free LoRaWAN network to 40,000km2 of Far North Western Queensland. The project will improve connectivity in the area between Richmond and the town of Croydon and surrounding area.



Gulf Development Road - Kennedy ($1,000,800): The project will deploy a high-speed fixed wireless broadband network, backhaul, public Wi-Fi and free LoRaWAN network to 40,000km2 of Far Northern Western Queensland. The project will improve the connectivity in the area from Normanton to Georgetown and the Gilbert River Agricultural Precinct.



Burketown and Normanton - Kennedy ($7,404,450): The project will deploy 226 km of fibre optic cable between Burketown and Normanton, North-West Queensland, and supporting infrastructure to complete a fibre loop encircling North-West Queensland. This will create additional network redundancy for 66 per cent of Queensland and additional network resiliency for 780,000 Queenslanders across 15 Local Government Areas.



Ravenswood - Kennedy ($904,700): The project will deploy a new Telstra macro mobile site, providing improved handheld coverage to the Ravenswood township.



Forrest Beach - Kennedy ($785,350): The project will deploy a new Telstra macro cell mobile site, providing new and improved handheld coverage to Forrest Beach, the township, Allingham and the wider surrounding area.