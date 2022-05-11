Telecommunications boost for Kennedy's regional and remote communities

Residents and businesses in North Queensland will soon be better connected following a successful application for funding under Round 2 of the Regional Connectivity Program.
The more than $20.5 million in Coalition Government funding will be invested across the Kennedy electorate to deploy three macro mobile sites, three fixed wireless networks and upgrade the nbn™ service technology in several locations from nbn™ Sky Muster Satellite to nbn™ Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) technology.
Minister for Regional Communications, Bridget McKenzie said the projects form part of the Coalition Government's continuing roll-out of the $257 million Regional Connectivity Program (RCP).
"These Round 2 projects will build upon the Government's past investment in the Mobile Blackspot Program, which has funded 41 Mobile Black Spot Program projects in Kennedy to date," said Senator McKenzie.
"I'm very pleased that residents and businesses across Kennedy will soon be able to enjoy the benefits and opportunities that this project will bring in terms of digital connectivity."
Senator McKenzie said digital connectivity was an essential part of how we work, learn, stay safe and remain in contact with loved ones.
"The Coalition will continue to invest in this critical infrastructure as part of our plan for a strong economy and stronger future," she said.
"Our Government has continued to take a collaborative approach with the telecommunications industry and regional and remote communities to make sure that the funded projects are tailored to the needs of each region and are supported by the community. This approach has resulted in an opportunity to create real change in the regions.
"By contrast, Labor has not funded a single mobile tower in regional Australia, in fact they recently announced that an Albanese led government will cut $155 million from the budget for regional communications."
Special Envoy for Northern Australia and LNP Senator for Queensland, Susan McDonald said she had recently written to Telstra regarding service disruptions in Kennedy and was pleased to see more action being taken to address a pressing issue.
"Having access to fast reliable mobile service and internet is a matter of life and death in remote areas and it's something I am constantly bringing up in Canberra," Senator McDonald said.
"Telecommunications access is required to run a business and stay in touch with family and friends. In urban areas it has become a necessity of life and that needs to be extended to regional areas.
"We want to grow the population of Northern Australia, and providing high-speed telecommunications is key to improving business and making our region more attractive as a place to live, work and raise a family."
LNP Candidate for Kennedy, Bryce Macdonald, welcomed the funding for nine projects in the Kennedy electorate and said improvements to telecommunications coverage and connectivity was a key issue for regional areas.
"Improving the range and reliability of mobile phone and internet services has been a constant theme as I have engaged with communities across the Kennedy electorate and this funding is a big step in the right direction," Mr Macdonald said.
"Nowadays, everything from emergency management and telehealth, to online education and precision agriculture depends on the capacity and the quality of the digital connectivity available, so this is a critical issue for the bush.
"With more people now working remotely, rural communities have an opportunity to promote themselves as attractive places to live and raise a family, as long as they can remain well connected to their employers, customers and clients."
Mr Macdonald said the Federal LNP Government understood the importance of telecommunications to communities and industries in the regions and he looked forward to continuing to advocate for more funding for the Kennedy electorate.
Regional Connectivity Program Round 2 Projects in Kennedy:
Through Round 1 of the RCP, the Coalition Government funded more than 130 projects in regional, rural, and remote communities, including seven in the Kennedy electorate, and these Round 2 projects will now build upon the Government's past investment in the Program.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
