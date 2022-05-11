Mount Isa Show Society is inviting young women and children to enter this year's Showgirl and Tiny Tots competitions.
The Queensland Country Life Showgirl is a leadership program for all young women aged 18-28 to engage in their communities and the agricultural show movement in Queensland.
The Showgirl Awards' aim is to 'Recognise, Develop and Celebrate Young Female Leaders in our Communities'. The Showgirl Awards allow agricultural shows to engage young women in their communities to develop their leadership skills and confidence to continue their involvement in and represent their agricultural show.
2022 Mount Isa Agricultural Show Society will be held on June 17-18. Entrants will be judged on personality, leadership qualities, general knowledge of current affairs and news of the day, community participation, public speaking and general knowledge of Mount Isa and the North West.
Mount Isa Show Society vice president and Showgirl coordinator Merilyn Harding said the competition was a great opportunity for entrants to immerse themselves in the community.
"The competition gives them a start to confidence and opportunity to develop public speaking skills," Ms Harding said.
"It is a great way to make new friends and get involved in the community, the show society and other organisations in town.
"It increases their knowledge of the local show and show movement. If the entrant is successful, they go on to compete at sub-chamber for a chance to compete at the state finals at the Brisbane Ekka."
Parents are being encouraged to enter their children in this year's Kids and Tiny Tots competitions.
There are five categories including Babies 0-11 months, Tiny Tots 1-3 years, Little Miss/Mr 4-6 years, Junior 7-10 years and Preteen 11-15 years.
Ms Harding said the children were judged on their authenticity and being themselves.
"Basically a bit of deportment, walking the catwalk solo or with their parents, how they conduct themselves and their appearance," she said.
"There is no theme to the competition, we just want to see kids being kids.
"These competitions have been finding their way over the years, if anyone has information or suggestions for future competitions we would like to hear from them."
Showgirl entrants must pay a fee of $25 and the kids section requires an entry fee of $5. Parents and Showgirl entrants must complete an entry form before nominations close on June 1 at 12noon.
To obtain an entry form contact Merilyn Harding on 0411 861 543 or email the Mount Isa Show secretary at mountisashow@gmail.com
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
