The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Labor inches closer to majority government as Kennedy stays KAP

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated May 22 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 10:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a good weekend for Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Bob Katter. Photo: supplied.

Labor under incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese are inching towards an outright majority in the 151-seat Australian parliament but it is business as usual in the seat of Kennedy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.