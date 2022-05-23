Clubbing in at Mount Isa City v Country for a good cause

The boys and girls from City v Country will have an extra special reason to shine this week.
As announced on Monday, Round 5 of the local junior league comp will support Domestic Family Violence Prevention Month and MIRL City Country in conjunction with the Queensland Police Service and the QRL Support Squad are getting behind the event.
And because May is domestic violence month, the local branch of Zonta has sponsored and also on board is Whateva Sports.
Zonta bought 160 pairs of purple socks (the colour of the domestic violence campaign) at a reduced price from Whateva Sports and each participant on Friday night is given a pair.
The Domestic Family Violence Prevention Month theme for 2022 is "All of us, together" and Queensland Police Service will be attending the evening to promote key messaging relating to DFV in the Mount Isa District.
A/Sgt Dean Hanrahan of the Domestic, Family Violence and Vulnerable Persons Command said they saw City v Country rugby league round as a perfect platform to create aware of the juvenile aspect of domestic and family violence and help spread the message.
The QRL Support Squad are a network of volunteers making a difference in community rugby league across Queensland.
The Support Squad help foster strong and rewarding relationships within their local rugby league community.
There will be prizes given out to those who wear purple on the night and fun activities will be held during half time games with everyone invited to take part in a sprint race.
Lollies donated from McCarthy's news will be handed out to those who participate.
Hot food will be available from the canteen with BBQ King, Keith Little serving gourmet hotdogs, steak burgers and chicken wings for dinner.
Headspace will be in attendance with their coffee van and will also have flyers and information available for their programs on offer.
Along with the City and Country sponsors the following sponsors have kindly jumped on board to support this evening: Calibre engineering, Whateva sports, Sportscene Mt Isa, Zonta.
Kick off is 5.30pm on Friday May 27 at the Rugby Union Grounds.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
