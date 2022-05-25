We must ignore the doubters on climate change: Letters

Viv Forbes seems strangely opposed to preserving our natural world ("It's time for Australia to vote for change", 20/5).
He also seems to believe the world is not warming.
Advertisement
Last week's report from the World Meteorological Organisation revealed that four key climate change indicators broke records in 2021 - greenhouse gas concentrations, sea-level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification.
The report also noted that the most recent seven years, 2015 to 2021, are the seven warmest years on record.
The Queensland government's own report, Climate Change in the North West Queensland region, warns that the region can expect higher temperatures, hotter and more frequent hot days, harsher fire weather and more intense downpours.
Both reports are sobering reading and Viv would do well to check them out before his next letter.
For Australia's new government, climate change and its effects must be a major focus.
Ray Peck,
Hawthorn, Vic
It behoves our State Government to ensure even our poorest citizens have a roof over their heads.
That's why we pay taxes, in a society where equity and social justice aren't a reality in a system of distribution of life's necessities.
The housing and health crisis impact our national health.
Our hospitals are not coping with the historical high demand.
Now ambulance ramping is common.
Hospital beds are in short supply and elective surgeries are on hold.
Homelessness only adds to the crisis.
As a child, I grew up with other low-income families, in an entire suburb of State Housing Commission, low-rental homes.
There were many such suburbs across our State, providing safe housing for struggling families on welfare or low incomes.
The rent crisis today, displays a total Governmental disregard for those struggling to find low-cost rentals, in a high-demand, low-supply rental market.
Advertisement
Investment in State Government social housing has stalled; definitely not an election priority.
Rather than the $billions invested in "Cross-River Rail" in Brisbane, preparing for the 2032 Queensland Olympic Games, look to your citizens' needs today.
Historically high, State deficit: a legacy of every Labor Government.
The State Government's focus on image-promoting projects with unconscionable spending, ignores the crisis in State-sponsored housing.
Politicians prioritising working for their constituents' welfare, are a rarity.
The 2032 Olympics successful bid augurs well for Palaszczuk's resume, after she moves on.
Advertisement
Who picks up the tab, after the carnival is over?
Eloise Rowe,
Tannum Sands
After stating his disappointment about Hell's Gate being scaled down in his original media release Bob Katter said, "I will be considering my options. We are for the people of Australia."
Far from making political mileage as the LNP said, Bob is sticking to his long term commitment and sticking on course for the best outcome of his constituents.
The LNP's election material misrepresented Mr Katter's directness to achieve power at any cost.
Advertisement
Phil Peachey,
Dimbulah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.