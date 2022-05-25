The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

We must ignore the doubters on climate change: Letters

Updated May 25 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 10:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We must ignore the doubters on climate change, says Ray Peck.

We must ignore the doubters on climate change

Viv Forbes seems strangely opposed to preserving our natural world ("It's time for Australia to vote for change", 20/5).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.