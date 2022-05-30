The last weekend in May saw beautiful weather at the Camooweal Campdraft drawing competitors from many parts of northern QLD, the Northern Territory and NSW.
Nominations were just shy of 900 runs for the three days and competitors enjoyed a single line of quality cattle kindly donated by Paraway Pastoral, Rocklands Station, Camooweal.
Camooweal Roadhouse owned by Ben and Lexi Knight sponsored Maiden A, which was judged by Bessie McNamee, saw Walhollow Station head stockman Paul Gorman win with a three point margin aboard Model.
Maiden B, sponsored by Mount Isa Pets and Produce, owned by William and Joyce McColloch and judged by Georgia Curr, was won by well-known Tennant Creek campdrafter Ken Ford aboard Berragoon Suga Fix.
The feature event on the program was the Mike MacDonnell Memorial Open sponsored by Dowling Livestock and Property and the Camooweal Post Office Hotel, which was taken out by Harry Steiger.
Harry went into the final aboard Proud Lil Ladyleo with a three point deficit but put together a howling run to take out the event for 2022. Long time sponsor Peter Dowling also judged.
The Mitech Restricted Open saw 30 of the north's best compete under judge Ken Ford. After a five-way runoff the eventual winner was Mount Isa man Marcus Curr, Yelvertoft aboard Bobadil Fashion.
Not forgetting the youngest competitors Georgia-Louise Snelling aboard Annie took out the Murranji Water Drilling Mini Draft, Kate Iraci aboard Glazier top scored in the Mt Isa City Council Junior Draft and Maddison Hall aboard Smarty took home the blue ribbon in the Curly Cattle Transport Juvenile Draft.
The Calargie Saltmere Memorial Encouragement Draft sponsored by The Myuma Group was taken out by a delighted Laine Smith from Helen Springs, NT, with the winner of Open Harry Steiger judging.
Last up Sunday was The Peter Clauson Memorial Barkly Helicopters Novice A and Borderline Helicopters Novice B drafts.
Popular Moama competitor Craig McNabb riding Phoenix took out the Barkly Helicopters Novice A competition.
Craig and wife Caroline have made the trip north following and supporting the campdraft circuit for the last five years and it was fantastic to see the blue ribbon head south.
The Camooweal Committee thanked Helen Springs manager Peter Raleigh for presiding over the event.
Finishing off a stellar weekend Ken Ford backed up again to win the Barkly Helicopters Novice B aboard the same mare Berragoon Suga Fix, under the watchful eye of judge Steve Drury.
