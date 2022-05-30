The North West Star
Camooweal Campdraft attracts 900 runs from Queensland, Northern Territory and NSW

By Robyn Paine
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 11:02pm
The last weekend in May saw beautiful weather at the Camooweal Campdraft drawing competitors from many parts of northern QLD, the Northern Territory and NSW.

