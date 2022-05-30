The North West Star
Katter calls for subsidies to lure childcare educators outback

Samantha Campbell
Updated May 30 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 9:25pm
Robbie Katter wants free tertiary education to future childcare educators who pledge to work in rural and remote areas for a minimum of five years.

Katter's Australian Party leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter is calling for the Federal Government to provide free tertiary education to future childcare educators who pledge to work in rural and remote areas for a minimum of five years, to help curb staffing shortages.

