QEM commissions pilot plant for Julia Creek Project

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
Updated May 30 2022 - 3:30am, first published 3:15am
QEM managing director Gavin Loyden (left) at the final stages of the installation of the pilot plant.

Vanadium developer QEM has announced the commissioning of a pilot plant for its flagship Julia Creek Project.

