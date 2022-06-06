The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Abuse victims start Loud Fences campaign in Townsville Diocese

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 6 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathleen Walsh, a former Mount Isa victim of sexual abuse has started a new awareness campaign called "Loud Fences" in the Catholic Diocese of Townsville.

A former Mount Isa victim of sexual abuse has started a new awareness campaign called "Loud Fences" in the Catholic Diocese of Townsville.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.