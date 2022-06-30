The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

How two foals helped John Campbell Miles found Mount Isa

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 1 2022 - 2:48am, first published June 30 2022 - 11:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to Right: John Campbell Miles. Con Davidson. Bill Simpson. Bill Purdy, Douglas McGilvray and C. Saint Smith in the early days of the new Mount Isa field.

In the lead-up to Mount Isa's 100th birthday celebrations in 2023 we continue our look at how the city begun.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.