The Mount Isa campdraft is underway amid perfect conditions at the Bendall Drive campdraft grounds.
The grounds have dried up nicely after recent rains and everything is looking green though it meant cattle could not be supplied from Alexandria Station and instead have come from Lake Nash Station who are the stock sponsors for the event.
The campdraft has received 1400 first round nominations which is about the same as previous years, and competitors travelling from across Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory.
Secretary Leeusha Finlay, who was out on the course on her mount Twosocks when the North West Star visited said earlier in the week the campdraft was a family-friendly events with action all weekend.
"The restricted open and open drafts are the best of the best in the sport and is always entertaining to watch and the quality of horses coming through is getting better and better each year," she said.
"Our teams challenge commences with a Team Draft and Endurance race which a combination of the chair challenge and agility put together."
There's also a new event the Dachs for Cash, which is a dachshund race.
"It is a free entry, bar, canteen and vendors all weekend with cash and Eftpos available. We encourage everyone to bring a chair and come and enjoy the action," Ms Finlay said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
