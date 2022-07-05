Caravan congestion in Mount Isa due to lack of parking signage

Mount Isa City Council says it is working to ease CBD parking congestion as caravaners miss designated parking bays due to lack of signage.
Council is investigating signing options to direct towed vehicles to dedicated caravan and RV parking facility on Frank Aston Hill after investing $85,000 into the project in 2019.
However the site remains mostly empty of caravans in the peak season.
When the site was opened there was a temporary sign on the highway directing caravans to the site but that sign is no longer in place.
There is no permanent signage from Marian Street or Rodeo Drive directing towing vehicles from main roads towards the Frank Aston Hill caravan and RV parking.
Mount Isa City Councillor for Tourism, Peta MacRae said signage options were currently under investigation.
"Additional road side signage is currently in the planning to ensure the CBD streets have minimal congestion, as a result of the welcomed increase in tourism," Cr MacRae said.
"Council is excited to see tourism numbers swell this time of year. To accommodate for caravan and RV parking, Outback at Isa will continue to promote the parking arrangements at Frank Aston Hill and those at George McCoy Park.
"Additional information has also been promoted through Mount Isa Destination planner informing of parking arrangements.
"Parking infringements for unsafe or dangerous actions are in place for all vehicles not just the tourists, and will be monitored ongoing."
Cr MacRae said caravan parks working together was encouraging tourist stays.
"Local caravan parks are working collaboratively to ensure all parks are at capacity before guiding tourists to caravan overflow sites," she said.
"This is ensuring the tourism dollar is maximised for local businesses.
"And if required George McCoy Park, Tom O'Hara Park, Mount Isa Irish Club and the Golf Club are available for overflow."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
