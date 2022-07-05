The North West Star
Caravan congestion in Mount Isa due to lack of parking signage

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 5 2022 - 12:18am
Caravans line the Mount Isa CBD street along Rodeo Drive instead of using designated caravan and RV parking. Photo: Samantha Campbell.

Mount Isa City Council says it is working to ease CBD parking congestion as caravaners miss designated parking bays due to lack of signage.

