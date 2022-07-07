Watch: New Nutbush world record set at Big Red Bash

A new world record was set on Day 2 of the Birdsville Big Red Bash music festival as more than 4000 took part in the largest ever Nutbush City Limits dance.
Punters peppered the sprawling red desert plains in Outback Queensland, as 4084 boot-scooting bush dancers kicked up the dust in wild and wacky costumes to the 1973 Tina Turner soul classic.
The new world record destroyed the previous mark of 2878 dancers, which was set at the 2021 Birdsville Big Red Bash.
From tutus, dinosaurs and hippies to mullets, wigs and bilbies - a sea of colourful characters ignited the outback for an unforgettable bush doof like no other.
The spectacular dance took place below the Simpson Desert's legendary 40-metre-high Big Red sand dune - the largest of its kind in the world.
The event raised more than $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Each punter paid a $15 registration fee to dance in the event.
With today's Nutbush effort, the festival pushed its collective RFDS fundraising total to more than $435,000 since 2016.
"We all have a fantastic time doing this dance each year, and the money you pay to participate goes directly to the RFDS," Festival owner and Managing Director of the Outback Music Festival Group, Greg Donovan, said;
The Big Red Bash will conclude tonight with performances from festival headliner Jimmy Barnes, country queen Kasey Chambers and a slew of other beloved Australian music acts including Mark Gable, Richard Clapton, Sarah McLeod, The Lachy Doley Group and Ash Grunwald.
The festival will also host a Doggie Desert Fashion competition to crown the outback's most fashionable fur babies.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
