Watch: New Nutbush world record set at Big Red Bash

By Derek Barry
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:34am
A new world record was set on Day 2 of the Birdsville Big Red Bash music festival as more than 4000 took part in the largest ever Nutbush City Limits dance.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

