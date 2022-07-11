The North West Star
Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft to draw a crowd

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 12 2022
Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft to draw a crowd this week. Photo: file.

One of the greatest horse events in Australia, the Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft is returning to Outback Queensland this week.

