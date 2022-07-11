Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft to draw a crowd

One of the greatest horse events in Australia, the Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft is returning to Outback Queensland this week.
Hosted from the purpose-built Cloncurry Equestrian Centre, the 2022 event supported by Curley Cattle Transport will be held from July 12-17 drawing competitors from across the country.
The Stockman's Challenge will incorporate a number of campdraft disciplines along with a rodeo, live entertainment, food, bar and trade stalls over its six-days.
With classes for all ages and levels, cash, prizes and trophies totalling upwards of $100,000, camping and Outback hospitality combined it's a little wonder campdraft enthusiasts and socialites from far and wide flock to the event.
The events will commence on Tuesday July 12 with the U5 Challenge, Derby Challenge Dry and half of the Encouragement and Rookie Challenge Dry.
Wednesday will start with the Derby Challenge Wet, half of the Encouragement and Rookie Challenge Dry and Wet, Under 5 Challenge Dry and the Open Challenge Wet.
Thursday will commence with the Futurity Draft, Novice A Draft, Classic Challenge Wet, Novice A Draft Final and Restricted Open Draft.
Friday will see action in both arenas with the Mini Challenge, Juvenile Challenge, junior Challenge and Open Challenge Dry taking place in the Merry Muster Arena, while in the campdraft arena will see the first round of the Open Draft, Junior Draft, Juvenile Draft, Maiden 4 Maiden Draft and Final and the Invitational Draft.
Saturday will kick off with the Ladies Draft and second round of the Open Draft, followed by the Mini Draft, U5 Challenge Finalists, Grand Parade and the Derby Challenge, Encouragement Challenge, Rookie Challenge and U5 Challenge Dry and Wet finals. Followed by the Open Draft Final and rodeo in the evening.
Sunday will conclude with the Novice B Draft and Final, and Gymkhana.
The 2023 event will also be the 40th anniversary of the Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft and National Championship.
See the full program schedule here.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
