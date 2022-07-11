The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Temporary signs direct caravans to designated parking in Isa CBD

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temporary signage was placed on Marian Street to direct travellers to designated parking in the CBD. Photo: Samantha Campbell.

Temporary signage has been installed to direct caravans to designated parking and ease Mount Isa's CBD congestion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.