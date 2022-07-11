Temporary signs direct caravans to designated parking in Isa CBD

Temporary signage has been installed to direct caravans to designated parking and ease Mount Isa's CBD congestion.
Mount Isa City Council told The North West Star on July 6 that it was investigating signing options to direct towed vehicles to dedicated caravan and RV parking facility on Frank Aston Hill after caravans lined parking bays in the street' s CBD.
On Monday July 11, temporary signage was placed on Marian Street near Outback at Isa to direct traffic to the caravan and RV parking, with an abundance of travellers locating and using the facility.
Mount Isa City Council invested $85,000 into the Frank Aston Hill Caravan and RV parking project in 2019, Councillor for Tourism Peta MacRae said it was great to see the facility being used.
"It is great to see the sign is back on Marian Street, travellers are taking notice of it and utilising the designated caravan carpark," Cr MacRae said.
"We will investigate putting more permanent signage there in the future.
"It is fantastic to see so many people in town visiting and seeing what Mount Isa has to offer."
There remains no permanent signage from Marian Street or Rodeo Drive directing towing vehicles from main roads towards the Frank Aston Hill caravan and RV parking.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
