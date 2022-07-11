4500 concrete sleepers to be replaced after Nelia train derailment

Repairs to the Mount Isa to Townsville rail network are underway after a train derailment near Nelia caused nine-kilometres of damage.
Crews from Queensland Rail have commenced repairs, 60 kilometres east of Julia Creek, after a carriage on a third party freight train derailed at 6.40pm on Thursday July 7.
Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead said about 4500 concrete sleepers needed to be replaced.
"The front bogie of the 38th wagon came off the tracks. Every carriage remainder upright, and thankfully no one was injured," Mr Benstead said.
"When the wagon derailed the train continued on, so there's a trail of damage of about nine kilometers (and) a section of about two and half kilometers of every sleeper needing to be replaced."
It's not yet known what caused the derailment, but an investigation is underway.
While the Mount Isa to Townsville line remains closed for repairs, all passengers on Inlander services will be transported by bus until the line is restored.
Freight services will also be transferred to road, with QR working with affected rail freight operators.
"Crews will work as quickly as possible to restore and reopen the line, with specific timeframes still unknown," Mr Benstead said.
"(We) don't expect that to be months."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
