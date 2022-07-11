The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

4500 concrete sleepers to be replaced after Nelia train derailment

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 11 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Working to clear the tracks following a derailment at Nelia. Photo supplied: Queensland Rail

Repairs to the Mount Isa to Townsville rail network are underway after a train derailment near Nelia caused nine-kilometres of damage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.