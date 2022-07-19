Qld Gov must deal with Mount Isa 'car theft hotspot' says Katter

KAP Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has called on Queensland's Police and Youth Justice ministers to stay a few days in Mount Isa which he says is a "car theft hotspot".
Mr Katter said a group of up to 20 juvenile offenders is stealing an average two cars per week in Mount Isa while there has been 62 vehicle thefts from homes, businesses and caravan parks so far this year.
"Per capita, residents are six times more likely to have their car stolen in Mount Isa than they are in North Brisbane," Mr Katter said.
"These figures are unbearable and are yet another symptom of the youth crime crisis that the Palaszczuk Government has concocted over the past seven years."
Mr Katter called on Police Minister Mark Ryan and Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard to visit Mount Isa "to explain to the fed-up community why people should have any faith in the government's 'strong' bail laws and youth justice system."
"The ministers need to hear the full story from the average person on the street, not just their own government officers," he said.
Mr Katter said the government needed to more proactive to a "spiralling crime wave".
"Communities are no longer swallowing the State Government's weak line that Relocation Sentencing is not the answer and are no longer willing to settle for anything less than action," he said.
"These kids need to be removed and locked up until they're fit to return to society. Failure to do so is not only a disservice to them, but to our innocent, law-abiding citizens."
The state government has repeatedly ruled out a trial of the KAP's relocation sentencing model to relocated offenders in a remote facility.
Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has said it has been tried in the past and all it does is shift the problem.
She wants magistrates to work with the families that have youth crime.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
