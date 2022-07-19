The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Qld Gov must deal with Mount Isa 'car theft hotspot' says Katter

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KAP Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has called on Queensland's Police and Youth Justice ministers to stay a few days in Mount Isa which he says is a "car theft hotspot".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.