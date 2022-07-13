The North West Star
Showcase Awards celebrate excellence at Happy Valley State School

Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:31pm
Happy Valley State School teacher and literacy coach Danielle Wales with students Bethany and Alex. Photo supplied

Education Minister Grace Grace has congratulated Happy Valley State School for being named a Queensland 2022 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools winner, taking out the top prize in North Queensland for the Excellence in Rural and Remote Education category.

