Mount Isa rail line reopens following Nelia derailment

Services have resumed on the Mount Isa rail line between Nelia and Nonda following the derailment of a freight train.
Crews from Queensland Rail have finished repairs, 60 kilometres east of Julia Creek, after a carriage on a third party freight train derailed at 6.40pm on Thursday July 7.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey praised the efforts of crews on the ground.
"In just over a week, a crew of more than 100 people worked tirelessly to have the regions livestock and resources industries moving again," Mr Bailey said.
"It was a big job, with over nine-kilometres of impacted rail track in need of repair, but I'm pleased to see it safely completed.
"While investigations into the cause will continue, the reopening is welcome news for our North West Queensland communities."
Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead said machinery and materials were sourced from all over the state.
"From Malbon to Maryborough, we had 4,500 sleepers collected and delivered to replace those that were damaged in the incident," Mr Benstead said.
"This sort of recovery can only happen thanks to the hard work and dedication of Queensland Rail crews and contractors.
"Last night, the track was declared fit for service with the first train carrying containerised freight running through that section at 6pm.
"Inlander services, which have been replaced by road coaches, will resume normal operation this week."
Queensland Rail Safety Investigators and relevant authority are continuing an investigation into the cause of the derailment.
Queensland Rail thanked customers, freight partners, and the community for their ongoing patience and assistance as crews worked tirelessly to restore these services.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
