Wranglers and Wanderers claim 2022 Mount Isa grand finals

An undefeated Wranglers and a determined Wanderers have claimed Mount Isa's 2022 women's and men's premierships.
The two seasons came to an end on Saturday, July 16, in a double header at Alec Inch Oval.
The Wranglers - who have gone unbeaten all season - claimed a 36-0 victory over Brothers in the women's draw, while Wanderers fought until the dying minutes for their 28-16 win against Townies.
Wranglers coach, Col Ryder, said his team had been the best all season long and deserved the trophy.
However, after also going undefeated in season 2021 before losing the premiership match to the Wanderers, they never got ahead of themselves in their 2022 campaign.
"This is their second full season," Ryder, who is in his first year with the Wranglers, said.
"They have a really good core ... there's 22 or 24 registered players we had on the books and it's a really good group.
"They're all very keen on rugby league. A few of them played junior league, but a lot have never played before.
"Watching last year, you could see all the potential in the world, but not a lot of focus on the basic skill sets. We worked really, really hard on those basic skill sets all year and they have improved out of sight.
"They're so easy to coach because they just want to learn and they want to play.
"Our whole game is based on defence and we played almost a perfect defensive game on the weekend. The other team didn't score."
Ryder initially got involved with the Wranglers women's team as his daughter, Gracie Ryder, also played.
However, this year she has been busy with her police rugby league duties, which has seen her earn selection in the Australian Police representative team.
But even with his daughter's absence, Ryder was incredibly proud of his players.
"We have some real talent there," Ryder said.
"I told them that I consider Wranglers, with the way they're run and how they present themselves in the public, to be like the pioneers of women's rugby league out here.
"They're a very close-knit bunch of girls. I was just so proud of them. I know they want to be better and that's what we try to do. It's about making better players and then the premierships and all that come from that."
Meanwhile, men's Wanderers coach Tim O'Sullivan said he was proud of the hard work and effort his team put into their season to get their second premiership in three years.
He said it was a tight match between the two sides, with O'Sullivan unable to breathe a sigh of relief until Tyson Kahukiwa crossed with four minutes left on the clock.
"It's very tough in Mt Isa because the mines have gone to week on, week off rosters," O'Sullivan said.
"A lot of organisation goes into getting the boys on the field. Sometimes you have blokes who can't train but can play and vice versa.
"The logistics of it all is pretty tough in trying to get your best team on the paddock. We can be light on numbers.
"Winning a grand final ... it does make it worthwhile.
"The boys sacrifice a fair bit. Some of them try to get work off early or work on the Saturday afternoon, come play a game, go back to work on Sunday.
"A lot of hard work and effort goes into it so it's always good to get that premiership."
Disclaimer: This article was first published on the Queensland Rugby League website.
