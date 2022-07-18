Outback Queensland Masters winners go back-to-back in Mount Isa

Belts, boots and buckles were swapped for buggies, bunkers and birdies on the weekend, with over 130 players taking to the Mount Isa Golf Club greens for the Outback Queensland Masters.
In an Outback Queensland Masters first, the competition had dual back-to-back winners, with both Mount Isa orange jacket recipients having won in Winton last weekend.
"Congratulations to the Mount Isa winners, Women's Christine Mills of Banora Golf Club with 44 points, and the Men's, Peter West of Crows Nest Golf Club with 38 points," said Luke Bates, Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Golf Australia.
"Further to this Christine Mills has become the first player to be awarded three orange jackets, taking out her first jacket in Quilpie in 2021.
"This is our second time in Mount Isa and the country charm was well and truly served up in spades. Support from local golf clubs and their members who have so eagerly embraced the masters has been integral to the Outback Queensland Masters success. I'd like to extend a special thank you, to the Mount Isa Golf Club members and volunteers."
With the fifth leg of the event now complete, players are nearing the end of their journey with many players vying for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One challenge in Birdsville this weekend.
"The Birdsville Dunes Golf Club is awaiting the arrival of the players to host its first official tournament at its red dust course with tee off on Friday 22 July," Mr Bates said.
"This is an event for everyone, and only amateur golfers can participate. I think this has been the secret to the Outback Queensland Masters' success."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
