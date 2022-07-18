Coles enforces 'temporary' restrictions on some products

Mount Isa Coles has reintroduced "temporary" limits on some products due to supply chain issues.
Coles Corporate Affairs media manager Meg Rayner said Mount Isa was like other parts of Queensland and Australia with limits enforced on eggs and tissues.
"These products have had purchase limits in place for two weeks now," Ms Rayner said
"This is not due to bulk buying, this is in response to supply chain issues."
Eggs and tissues both have a two pack limit per transaction/customer.
Coles also advised that some fresh fruit and vegetables would be subject to availability.
"In addition to the devastating floods earlier this year, the ongoing heavy rainfall, recent cold weather and lower levels of sunlight have meant many of our Australian growers are experiencing impacts to the supply of berries, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, broccoli and herbs," Ms Rayner said.
"We are working closely with our growers to help them recover as quickly as possible and we are pleased to let you know that you can expect to see improved stocks of many fresh produce lines in coming weeks."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
