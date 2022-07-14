The inaugural North West MPX has been deemed a success and is already planning to grow the event in 2023.
The three day conference and exhibition replaced the former MineX in a redeveloped event, showcasing the best of the North West Minerals Province.
Advertisement
Held from July 12-14 at the Mount Isa Civic Centre the North West MPX, hosted by Commerce North West, held talks and panels with industry leaders and delegates while also demonstrating new technologies and equipment at the expo.
Commerce North West president and North West MPX event manager Emma Harman said she was extremely satisfied with how well the event was delivered.
"This was the first year of the new format, so far the feedback has been positive, this format that has been tried and tested in the conference industry, so we are not reinventing the wheel just bringing an idea that works to our event in Mount Isa," Ms Harman said.
"We've had the conference taking place up stairs with our industry leaders discussing topics relevant to the industry including government regulations, logistics and transport, HR, recruitment and every session has been well attended.
"The expo was happening downstairs with our local sponsors/booths. Numbers were down a little bit, but that was to be expected with the new format, some had a bit of uncertainty around doing something new, which is normal."
Ms Harman said one of the most exciting aspects of North West MPX was offering site tours of the Mount Isa Mines to industry delegates.
"The one thing that sets this event apart from the rest across the country is that we are in the mining area and have a mine right next door," she said.
"Being able to access that and have Glencore allow us to do a mine tour and support us through that has been amazing. The delegates have been quite surprised and pleased to go on a site tour."
With the North West MPX becoming an annual event, Ms Harman said she had already received strong interest for next year's event.
"This year being the start of the new format, it was always intended to be a smaller event. So next year's event has already been scheduled for the week commencing May 8, 2023," she said.
"Our early-bird offers are already available and we have received interest from this event for next year's event. So people who did not exhibit this time around, for many various reasons, have asked to exhibit next year, which is fantastic.
"I want to thank this year's sponsors, Glencore, Mount Isa City Council, Sandvik, Blackwoods, Fulton Hogan, CQ Commercial Laundries, Seven Central, Hit102.5 and IQ Queensland without their support we couldn't have held this event."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.